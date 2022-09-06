PG&E posts blocks that may be impacted by rolling outages

PG&E may cut electrical power during days of Red Flag Warnings and/or extreme fire danger, and it could cause WiFi transmitters, streaming TVs and digital assistants like Amazon's Echo to experience an outage. Here are some tips to get ready for a shut off.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Amid record-breaking demand for energy, PG &E is warning customers of possible rolling blackouts starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

PG &E posted a list of blocks that will likely be impacted by power outages if and when the power grid can no longer bare the brunt of energy demand.

RELATED: Tracker shows how close we are to overloading the power grid

Here's a list of those blocks:

4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E, 4F, 4G, 4H, 4I, 4J, 4K, 4L, 4M, 4O, 4P, 4Q, 4R, 4S, 5A, 5B, 5C, 5D, 5E, 5F, 5G, 5H, 5I, 5J, 5K, 5L, 5M, 5O, 5P, 5Q, 5R, 5S, 6A, 6B, 6C, 6D, 6E, 6F, 6G, 6H, 6I, 6J, 6K, 6L, 6M, 6O, 6P, 6Q, 6R, 6S, 7A, 7B, 7C, 7D, 7E, 7F, 7G, 7H, 7I, 7J, 7K, 7L, 7M, 7O, 7P, 7Q, 7R, 7S, 8A, 8B, 8C, 8D, 8E, 8F, 8G, 8H, 8I, 8J, 8K, 8L, 8M, 8O, 8P, 8Q, 8R, 8S

You can see if your home will be impacted by going to PG &E's website and looking up your address, here.

PG &E officials say they have contacted 525,000 customers who might experience rotating outages lasting one to two hours.

As of 4 p.m., there are more than 32,000 PG &E customers without power in the Bay Area, some have been in the dark since Monday.

For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window