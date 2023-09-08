Residents in North Fresno wake up to no power following outage

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Less than 500 residents in North Fresno are waking up without electricity this morning.
The outage started just after 2 a.m. Friday morning.
A map of Fresno from the PG&E website shows the outage is affecting an area of North Fresno along Herndon avenue and Fresno street.
At about 3 a.m. near Fresno Street and Alluvial Avenue when the outage was much larger with 1200 residents without power.
Right now, crews are investigating what caused the outage.
PG&E's website reports power has been fully restored.