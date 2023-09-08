WATCH LIVE

Residents in North Fresno wake up to no power following outage

ByABC30 Digital Team
Friday, September 8, 2023 1:53PM
Power was reportedly out for over 1200 North Fresno residents at one point Friday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Less than 500 residents in North Fresno are waking up without electricity this morning.

The outage started just after 2 a.m. Friday morning.

A map of Fresno from the PG&E website shows the outage is affecting an area of North Fresno along Herndon avenue and Fresno street.

At about 3 a.m. near Fresno Street and Alluvial Avenue when the outage was much larger with 1200 residents without power.

Right now, crews are investigating what caused the outage.

PG&E's website reports power has been fully restored.

