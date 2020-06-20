Phase 3 businesses reopen in South Valley

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tattoo parlors in Hanford are all the buzz, as the state has allowed many Phase 3 businesses to reopen.Moth Art and Tattoo Collective manager Christian Villa says they took advantage of the closure by revamping the look of the shop.He says the reopening couldn't come soon enough."When they kept saying two more weeks, three more weeks, it hurt us because this is like our second home," he says.Even before COVID-19 concerns, stations and tools at the tattoo parlor were sterilized frequently and masks were worn by staff.When it comes to the guidelines set by the state, the main difference is for clients - they are required to wear face coverings and answer questions regarding their health prior to their appointment.As Phase 3 businesses in the South Valley begin to reopen, Fresno County has to wait until June 26th.Fresno County supervisor Nathan Magsig says: Tthe county is doing everything we can to get people back to work."The Department of Public Health's COVID-19 landing page lists the services that can reopen as long as an attestation form is filled out. Movie theaters and family entertainment centers like batting cages and bowling alleys are listed. They plan to add tattoo parlors, nails salons, and esthetician services to that list.Magsig says: "Here in Fresno County we've seen positive cases increasing and of course we're increasing testing too, but it's important for the public to be vigilant. Make sure that you're social distancing when you're in tight quarters. Inside buildings, you need to be wearing a mask now."Each business that reopens is also required to fully implement statewide safety guidance to protect patrons.