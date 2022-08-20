Pilot survives after small plane crash caught on camera in Florida neighborhood

ORLANDO -- A pilot survived after the small plane he was flying ran out of gas and crashed in an Orlando, Florida neighborhood Friday.

A passing motorist captured video of the crash showing the plane nosedive into a street and slam into a brick mailbox before coming to rest, narrowly missing passing cars.

The pilot, Remy Colin, told ABC Newsit was supposed to be a test flight for the plane that had recently come out of its annual checkups.

Colin said he had been distracted with fixing the plane's faulty radio and and failed to check his fuel level.

The plane ran out of gas and lost all power.

Colin said he did not see any other place where he could land, so he decided to sacrifice the plane and did his best not to injure anyone.

He said he suffered bruising, but was otherwise okay and he was the only one in the plane.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the crash.