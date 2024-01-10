Planada residents to receive $20 million in state grant money after flooding

PLANADA, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been one year since floodwaters devastated the community of Planada.

Planada resident Vincent DeLanda is sharing what he saw when floodwaters covered his Merced County community.

"I woke up, and I looked out that right window right here. My eyes got real big, I got really scared, and all I saw was a lake in front of my house," said DeLanda.

Homes close to him still need repairs.

On Tuesday, the Merced County Board of Supervisors approved $20 million of state grant money to help people like DeLanda and his neighbors.

"This is a win for the Community in Planada. This is a step in the right direction to give them a brighter 2024 than they had in 2023," said Assistant Executive Officer Mark Hendrickson.

The county surveyed Planada to see what kind of help is most needed.

State officials used that information to allocate emergency funds.

Hendrickson said each household can receive a maximum of $15,000, but more funding could become available if needed.

"We're talking about people who faced the most trying of circumstances. I'm very hopeful that today is a step in the right direction and helping the community recover," said Hendrickson.

The state grant money is broken down into six categories: eight million dollars is going to residential Home Repairs, four million dollars will be given for direct assistance, and $3 million will go to infrastructure.

Another $500,000 is available for businesses like Planada Cafe and Variety.

This video from January 2023 shows how high the water reached inside the store.

Owner Omar Odeh said he's been vocal about asking for help.

County officials said a business may be eligible for a maximum of $100,000.

Odeh said although he needs more help, he's grateful for the assistance.

"To get something back, I was happy to hear that finally, you know, we're gonna be able to get something," said Odeh.

On March 11th, flood victims will be able to sign up for relief funds. County staff will be available for people who need help filling out the application.

For more information on the state grant money, click here.