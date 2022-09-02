$1 million funding approved for Planned Parenthood in Fresno

'We are a pro-choice and will remain a pro-choice city and we will defend that choice'

On Thursday, the Fresno City Council voted to override Mayor Jerry Dyer's veto regarding the city's management of state funds for Planned Parenthood.

On Thursday, Fresno City Council overrode the mayor's veto regarding accepting state funds through the city for Planned Parenthood.

Councilmember Miguel Arias filed for a veto override vote last week and on Thursday stated this:

"Just remind our mayor and city that we are a pro-choice and will remain a pro-choice city and we will defend that choice."

That statement was to loud applause.

Lauren Babb is the VP of public affairs for planned parenthood Mar Monte.

She tells me she is excited for the significant and historic investment to expand reproductive health in Fresno.

"This is a big big big win for us because we will be able to expand that care, have more providers, have more exam rooms and give people what they need. You know some people are driving to Bakersfield and that's far, so we are hoping to be able to provide care here in Fresno and more of it, so it's really exciting," Babb says.

On Thursday, Mayor Jerry Dyer also defended his veto, saying he opposed it because he didn't want the city to be the so-called middleman by passing money to the organization.

"We should be involved at the onset and had we been we would not have been going through this debate," he said. "So the rules played out in this instance...I did what I felt was right. The council did what they felt was right and at the end of the day we move on."

The item passed with Councilmember Garry Bredefeld also opposing it.

City leaders said Planned Parenthood will get the funds in as little as two weeks.