ARREST

Fresno police arrest suspect in fatal stabbing at City Motel

Sonia Maria Oseguera (Fresno Police Department)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno Police Department arrested a woman suspected of fatally stabbing another at the City Motel in Southeast Fresno in January.

Investigators say officers responded to the motel at G St. and Florence for reports of a stabbing victim on January 24. When they got there, they found 29-year-old Alisa Macias suffering from a stab wound. She was transported to CRMC, where she died six days later.

Homicide investigators identified 33-year-old Sonia Maria Oseguera as the suspect in the stabbing, and officers found and arrested Oseguera in Southwest Fresno on Sunday at about 6 a.m.

Police are still asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective B. Barnes at 559-621-2445, or Detective B. Ledbetter at 559-621-2446.
