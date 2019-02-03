The Fresno Police Department arrested a woman suspected of fatally stabbing another at the City Motel in Southeast Fresno in January.Investigators say officers responded to the motel at G St. and Florence for reports of a stabbing victim on January 24. When they got there, they found 29-year-old Alisa Macias suffering from a stab wound. She was transported to CRMC, where she died six days later.Homicide investigators identified 33-year-old Sonia Maria Oseguera as the suspect in the stabbing, and officers found and arrested Oseguera in Southwest Fresno on Sunday at about 6 a.m.Police are still asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective B. Barnes at 559-621-2445, or Detective B. Ledbetter at 559-621-2446.