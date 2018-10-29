CHURCH

Police: College-age man in Halloween costume shouts 'God isn't real' in N.J. church

EMBED </>More Videos

Glassboro police search for church intruders. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on October 29, 2018.

GLASSBORO, N.J. --
Police in South Jersey are investigating an unusual incident that happened at a church over the weekend.

Glassboro police say three college-aged men wearing Halloween costumes walked up to St. Bridget's Church on the 100 block of Church Street on Saturday.

One of the men opened the doors and shouted "God isn't real" before the three ran off.


"Due to the tragic events earlier today, and out of an abundance of caution, we'd like to speak with the subjects involved," police said Saturday.

Anyone with information should call police at 856-881-1500.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newschurchreligioncollegesafety
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHURCH
Visalia First Church doubles capacity with new sanctuary
Tulare County Church Pastor didn't report graffiti, but an Officer spotted it and decided to do something about it
Families attend workshop in hopes of becoming foster parents
NC churchgoers gather at grocery store for song, prayer during Florence
More church
Top Stories
Suspicious package addressed to CNN intercepted in Atlanta, network says
Search for Fresno hit-and-run driver, that killed a single Mother of four, continues
Indonesian Lion Air plane crashes minutes after takeoff, officials say survivors unlikely
Fresno woman dies shortly after giving birth, leaving behind loving family
Student shot, killed at North Carolina high school; suspect in custody
8 men, 3 women killed in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting mourned
Red Sox beat Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 to win World Series title
Emergency road repairs continue in Atwater
Show More
Macy's at Fashion Fair Mall still closed following equipment malfunction
Fresno Police officer and his wife remain in hospital after serious crash
Fresno State football team ranked #20 in nation
Police searching for suspect who shot at two women inside car near Highway 99
7-year-old hospitalized after being hit by car in Southwest Fresno
More News