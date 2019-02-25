ARREST

Effort underway to encourage potential victims of Fresno priest to come forward

EMBED </>More Videos

22 people have come forward to say they'd been victimized by Jesus Antonio Serna, but according to investigators many of the victims, are undocumented and afraid to tell police.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
At the culmination of a 13-month investigation, a Fresno priest is facing at least eight felony and two misdemeanor charges after police say he used his position in the church to take advantage of his congregants.

22 people have come forward to say they'd been victimized by Jesus Antonio Serna, but according to investigators many of the victims, are undocumented and afraid to tell police.

"Because you are an immigrant does to mean you have to be a victim of a sexual crime," said District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp.

Serna served from 2007 until 2017 at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Anglican Church in Fresno.

That's when investigators believe many of the sex crimes took place-- they say they're working with organizations like Centro la Familia to encourage any additional victims to come forward.

"There's a lot of intimidation against our immigrant community. a lot of fear mongering a lot of negative terminology used to scare our community coming forward," said Deputy Director Mario Gonzalaz

Gonzalez can't specifically talk about the case but says he works with victims to assess needs like housing, restraining orders and immigration assistance like a U-Visa, which protects immigrant victims of crime from deportation if they go to law enforcement.

"Services are trauma-informed and culturally sensitive to the needs of the community," Gonzalez said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex crimespriestarrestFresno
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARREST
Fresno Police arrest Anglican Church priest for series of sex crimes
VIDEO: Security guard punches woman suspected of shoplifting in SoCal
Man once connected to shooting death of 9-year-old girl, arrested again
Husband suspected of fatally stabbing wife
More arrest
Top Stories
'We'll pick up the pieces and go from there:' Fire rages through Madera mini-mall
ICE issues immigration detainer on driver in deadly Selma DUI crash
Police search for main suspect in connection to homicide
Fresno Police arrest Anglican Church priest for series of sex crimes
Meth problem puts Fresno in the national spotlight, again
Truck crashes through building in Southeast Fresno
Selma homicide punishment leaves victim's family unsatisfied
New chief sworn in to Atwater Police Department
Show More
Meet the four candidates vying for Clovis City Council seats
Memory of fallen law enforcement officers lives on nine years after deaths
VIDEO: Fresno firefighters help cat with head stuck in can
Woman killed by falling rock and ice while hiking in Yosemite
8-year-old boy killed in DUI crash at deadly Selma intersection
More News