Police identify 53-year-old man killed in boating accident along Kings River

It was an unexpected turn of events for those spending their holiday weekend on the Kings River.Just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday two boats collided where the waterway curves just beyond river land."Our boating safety enforcement unit is in charge of the investigation they've attended boating accident training so they'll do the investigation," said Ixchel Franks.According to sheriff's deputies on scene, the cause remains under investigation but say one of the boats sank after colliding into another. The passenger of the boat that was struck was killed instantly.The driver was airlifted to Clovis Community Medical Center. Investigators worked into the evening as they recovered the boat.Family members were not ready to talk on camera but identified the deceased as 53-year-old Jesse Moya, a loving father, and uncle who frequented the river and put service above self.The family shared a Facebook post he took just hours before the crash."You never know what could happen. I mean an accident like this is a freak accident," said witness Arturo Morales.He was at the river with family when he saw panicked jet skiers whistling for help. Morales sprang into action, jumping on a jet ski to assist boaters."The boat had already sunk and they were out in the water. They said they didn't need any help. So they told us to check on the other boat that was involved," said Morales.He says after what he saw, he is hugging his daughter a little tighter this evening."You gotta keep your loved ones close you never know when something like this may happen," said Morales.