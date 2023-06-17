Woman killed in boating accident at Pine Flat Lake, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died after a boating accident at a lake in Fresno County on Friday night.

The boat crash happened around 8:15 pm at Pine Flat Lake.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the boat hit a log in the water, causing several people to be thrown around on board.

Officials say a woman died after she hit her head on the boat and passed out.

Deputies are speaking with the other passengers who were on board and searching for the log in the water.

The boat has been impounded as the investigation into the crash continues.

The sheriff's office is reminding boaters to be cautious of debris in the water and that the speed limit is 5 mph or less after sunset.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.