Police investigating after man shot in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting in northwest Fresno that sent a man to the hospital.It happened just before 11 a.m. Monday in the area of Shaw and Holt which is near Shaw and Marks.Officers say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Police say they are still trying to determine if it was a drive-by shooting or if the suspect/suspects walked up to the victim.This story is developing.