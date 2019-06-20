Police investigating shooting in southeast Fresno that injured two people

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Fresno that sent two people to the hospital.

Investigators say it happened around 3:30 a.m. at Butler and Whitney near the Sal Mosqueda Center.

Police say they found shell casings on the ground and blood.

A few moments after officers arrived on scene, two gunshot victims showed up at CRMC.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

This story is developing.
