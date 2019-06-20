Police investigating shooting in southeast Fresno that injured two people

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Fresno that sent two people to the hospital.Investigators say it happened around 3:30 a.m. at Butler and Whitney near the Sal Mosqueda Center.Police say they found shell casings on the ground and blood.A few moments after officers arrived on scene, two gunshot victims showed up at CRMC.Their condition is unknown at this time.