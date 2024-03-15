3 hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three men were hospitalized after a shooting in central Fresno on Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 9:30 pm in the area of Hughes and Dakota.

When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot.

They were both taken to the hospital, where their conditions are unknown.

Investigators say a third man later showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Officers are still working to figure out what happened leading up to the shooting.

The shooting happened just under a mile from Dakota and Teilman, where three men were shot last Friday.

Police say it is too early to know if the shootings were connected.

The intersection of Hughes and Dakota is expected to remain closed for the next couple of hours as the investigation continues.

