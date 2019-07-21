Police locate missing 82-year-old man from San Jose

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: California Highway Patrol officials say Douglas McLendon has been found.
Police activated a silver alert overnight for an 82-year-old man who disappeared from San Jose but could've made his way to the Central Valley.
Douglas McLendon was last seen Friday morning wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and tan pants.
Police believe he is driving a 2013 Lexus ES. They added he suffers from a medical condition and might be disoriented.
CHP officers sent out the alert to Merced and Fresno counties, as well as the Bay Area.
