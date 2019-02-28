Police looking for SUV involved in West Central Fresno hit and run

Updated 9 minutes ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after hitting and injuring a man in a West Central Fresno roadway.Police found the victim just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Clinton and Marks.Authorities say an SUV hit him and that the driver left the scene.Paramedics took the victim, who described as a man in his 50's, to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.At this time police are only describing the suspect vehicle as a lighter colored SUV, likely with front end damage.