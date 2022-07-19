NYPD cop on horseback chases alleged thief down Times Square street

Police said a man took a pair of sunglasses from a display in Times Square without paying.

Footage from the officer's body camera shows him on his horse chasing the suspect down a street, staying hot on his trail.

NEW YORK -- Wild video shows a mounted police officer chasing down a robber in the streets of New York City.

The incident happened over the weekend.

Police said a man took a pair of sunglasses from a display in Times Square without paying.

Then the man allegedly swung a piece of broken glass at the vendor before taking off.

Footage from the officer's body camera shows him chasing the suspect down a street, staying hot on his trail. At one point, the officer and his horse weaved in and out of traffic along the street.

The suspect was ultimately arrested.

He's being charged with robbery, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon.