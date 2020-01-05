Police save drugged teenage girl from known felon's home

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Porterville police saved a 15-year-old girl after they found her drugged in a known felon's home.

Police arrived at 35-year-old Michael Sanchez's residence to arrest him on two felony warrants but found him trying to hide within the home with a 15-year-old girl.

According to police, he lured her to the home, where he supplied her with methamphetamine. They also found heroin and other drug paraphernalia in the home.

Sanchez was booked in the Tulare County Jail under several charges, including unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and lewd acts with a child.
