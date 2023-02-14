  • Full Story
KFSN
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 7:34PM
Police searching for the gunman in drive-by shooting in Central Fresno
Police are looking for the gunman in a drive-by shooting in Central Fresno. It happened on Cedar and Dayton Avenue, just north of Shields.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the gunman in a drive-by shooting in Central Fresno.

It happened before midnight on Monday on Cedar and Dayton Avenues, just north of Shields.

Police say the victim was in his car when a vehicle pulled up next to him, and someone inside the suspect car told the driver to roll down his window.

When the victim refused, a gunshot was fired from the suspect's car as it drove off.

The driver was not hurt, and the vehicle was struck once.

Police have not revealed any suspect information.

