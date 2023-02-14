Police searching for the gunman in drive-by shooting in Central Fresno

It happened before midnight on Monday on Cedar and Dayton Avenues, just north of Shields.

Police say the victim was in his car when a vehicle pulled up next to him, and someone inside the suspect car told the driver to roll down his window.

When the victim refused, a gunshot was fired from the suspect's car as it drove off.

The driver was not hurt, and the vehicle was struck once.

Police have not revealed any suspect information.