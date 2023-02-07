Police searching for people who robbed a jewelry store in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the people who robbed a jewelry store in Northeast Fresno.

Authorities say four people walked into "Alquds Jewelry" just before noon on Monday and began grabbing merchandise on display.

The robbers were all covered up with hoodies and masks.

Police say at least one of them was holding a gun.

The clerks working at the time complied with the robbers and were not injured.

Investigators are now checking with neighboring businesses for surveillance footage.