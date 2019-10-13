Police searching for weapons find gear stolen from North Valley cheer group

A Los Banos cheerleading team will get some of its equipment back because Merced police found it when they arrested three people for another crime.Officers got a tip about felons having a firearm, so they served a search warrant at 37-year-old Edward Garza's home on Friday.They say they found drugs and ammunition during the search, and also found some property stolen from Diversity Elite, a competitive cheer group out of Los Banos.Police arrested Garza, and also Janille Ramirez and Jason Davis, who are both convicted felons which means they legally can't have any ammunition.Officers booked all three suspects into the Merced County Jail on charges of possession of ammunition, drugs for sale, and theft.