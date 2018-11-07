ABC30 tracks the November midterm election results

Governor
ABC News is projecting that Democrat Gavin Newsom will win the California Governor's race.
Senator
ABC News is projecting that Sen. Dianne Feinstein defeated her challenger state Sen. Kevin de Leon in the race for California's U.S. Senate seat.
Congressional District 16 (Costa/Heng)
Voters in the Valley will decide Tuesday whether Congressman Jim Costa (D-Fresno) gets to stay in his seat or if newcomer Elizabeth Heng knocks him off.
Congressional District 21 (Valadao/Cox)
Republican Rep. David Valadao carried this district by a wide margin in 2016, even though registration numbers make it look like it should be a Democratic stronghold.
Congressional District 22 (Nunes/Janz)
Many eyes in the Valley will be on the race between Congressman Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) and Fresno County prosecutor Andrew Janz.
CA State Senate District 12 (Caballero/Poythress)
Democrats' total dominance of the state Legislature likely comes down to a single state Senate seat in Tuesday's election. Democrats are pinning their hopes on Assemblywoman Anna Caballero while Republicans fielded Madera County Supervisor Rob Poythress.
CA State Senate District 14 (Vidak/Hurtado)
The race for the state's 14th Senate District seat pits incumbent Andy Vidak, a Hanford Republican, against Democratic challenger Melissa Hurtado, a member of the Sanger City Council. This is Vidak's third run for the seat he's held since 2013.
Prop 6: Gas Tax Repeal - NO
California residents voted against Proposition 6 on Tuesday, which means the state's increase on gas and vehicle fees will remain in effect.
Prop 8: Dialysis Clinic Regulations
Prop 8 would require companies pay refunds to patients and insurers for money not spent on what they deem as improving patient care.
Prop 10: Rent Control Laws - NO
Californians soundly rejected Prop 10 that would have allowed more rent control as a way to alleviate the state's housing crisis.
