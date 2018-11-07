ABC30 tracks the November midterm election results

Governor

Senator

Congressional District 16 (Costa/Heng)

Congressional District 21 (Valadao/Cox)

Congressional District 22 (Nunes/Janz)

CA State Senate District 12 (Caballero/Poythress)

CA State Senate District 14 (Vidak/Hurtado)

Prop 6: Gas Tax Repeal - NO

Prop 8: Dialysis Clinic Regulations

Prop 10: Rent Control Laws - NO

ABC News is projecting that Democrat Gavin Newsom will win the California Governor's race.ABC News is projecting that Sen. Dianne Feinstein defeated her challenger state Sen. Kevin de Leon in the race for California's U.S. Senate seat.Voters in the Valley will decide Tuesday whether Congressman Jim Costa (D-Fresno) gets to stay in his seat or if newcomer Elizabeth Heng knocks him off.Republican Rep. David Valadao carried this district by a wide margin in 2016, even though registration numbers make it look like it should be a Democratic stronghold.Many eyes in the Valley will be on the race between Congressman Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) and Fresno County prosecutor Andrew Janz.Democrats' total dominance of the state Legislature likely comes down to a single state Senate seat in Tuesday's election. Democrats are pinning their hopes on Assemblywoman Anna Caballero while Republicans fielded Madera County Supervisor Rob Poythress.The race for the state's 14th Senate District seat pits incumbent Andy Vidak, a Hanford Republican, against Democratic challenger Melissa Hurtado, a member of the Sanger City Council. This is Vidak's third run for the seat he's held since 2013.California residents voted against Proposition 6 on Tuesday, which means the state's increase on gas and vehicle fees will remain in effect.Prop 8 would require companies pay refunds to patients and insurers for money not spent on what they deem as improving patient care.Californians soundly rejected Prop 10 that would have allowed more rent control as a way to alleviate the state's housing crisis.You can follow along with the latest results in Local, Statewide and National elections by clicking on the links below.