PROP 10: California voters to determine fate of rent control growth

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KFSN) --Californians will decide the fate of rent control policies throughout the state Tuesday by voting on a contentious measure aimed at easing the housing crisis.
The initiative that would allow the expansion of rent control has generated more than $100 million in campaign contributions, making it one of the most costly and controversial items on the ballot as California faces a massive housing shortage and climbing rents.
Proposition 10 would overturn a state law that bars rent control on apartments built after 1995, single-family homes and condominiums. The same state law also prevents cities and counties from telling landlords what they can charge new tenants.
More than a dozen California cities, including Los Angeles and San Francisco, already have some rent control on older properties. If passed, Proposition 10 would take effect later this year and give local governments more flexibility to enact or expand rent control.
It would automatically restore an old Berkeley law that limits what landlords can charge new tenants in that city. Other cities are already discussing their own rent control proposals if it passes.
Supporters say more rent control would protect low-income people from being priced out of their homes. Opponents say it would lower real estate values, further decreasing the state's housing supply by discouraging construction.
Proposition 10 supporters include the state Democratic party, the California Teachers Association, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a popular progressive. The AIDS Healthcare Foundation, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit known for backing controversial ballot measures, contributed $23 million of the $25 million raised to pass the measure.
Both candidates for governor oppose the initiative, along with the NAACP's California conference and the California Chamber of Commerce. The lion's share of funding for the $75 million opposition campaign came from the real estate industry. The California Association of Realtors was the largest donor, followed by Essex Property Trust and investment firm Blackstone.
The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office said Proposition 10 would lower the value of rental properties. Economic research generally shows that rent control benefits some individual renters but overall limits supply and raises rents because it decreases incentives to build.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.