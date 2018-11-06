VOTE 2018

Action News projects Rep. Jim Costa will retain his seat, defeats newcomer Elizabeth Heng

FILE - Rep. Jim Costa (D-Fresno) and his 2018 Republican challenger, Elizabeth Heng (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite & Elizabeth Heng)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Action News projects Rep. Jim Costa will retain his seat after defeating newcomer Elizabeth Heng.

Rep. Costa has been a longtime politician, who has held the 16th District seat since 2004. He previously served in the California State Assembly from 1978 until 1994, and then in the State Senate from 1994 until 2002.

Some of the issues Rep. Costa says he wants to tackle include fighting for Valley water, protecting Valley farmers, fighting for better healthcare, along with several other issues facing the Valley at this time.
His counter-part Elizabeth Heng is a newcomer to politics, she is a Fresno native and a Stanford grad. According to her biography, she worked as a congressional staffer for Rep. Ed Royce and was recently the Chief of Protocol 7 Member Outreach, Foreign Affairs Committee, United States House of Representatives.

Heng says she supports legislation that will improve water infrastructure and storage in the Central Valley. She also says she will work to protect the border and enhance security measures to prevent criminals and terrorists from entering the country. One of her other campaign themes includes fighting to make health care affordable while protecting patient choice.
Both Rep. Costa and Heng have been raising and spending huge amounts of money in order to pay for all those political ads.

Costa is spending a bundle in an effort to keep his seat and return to Congress.

He raised more than $412,000 during the FEC filing period but spent over $847,000.

Costa still has "cash on hand" of nearly $716,000.

As for Heng, she outraised Costa, pulling in more than $686,000 and her expenditures were over $495,000.

Heng has more than $306,000 in the bank.

In total for the election, Costa has raised more than $1.5 million while Heng comes in at just under $1 million.

For results click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselectionelection 2018vote 2018votingmidterm electionsFresno CountyMadera CountyMerced County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VOTE 2018
Candidates who made history in Tuesday's midterm election
Georgia's Stacey Abrams aims to be 1st black female gov in US
Election 2018: Midterm Results by State
Latest: Fresno City Council races, Measures and other races in Fresno County
More vote 2018
POLITICS
Candidates who made history in Tuesday's midterm election
Georgia's Stacey Abrams aims to be 1st black female gov in US
Election 2018: Midterm Results by State
Latest: Fresno City Council races, Measures and other races in Fresno County
More Politics
Top Stories
LIVE COVERAGE: ABC30 tracks the November midterm elections
Latest: Fresno City Council races, Measures and other races in Fresno County
PROP 10: California voters to determine fate of rent control growth
Prop 12: Farm animal confinement initiative
ABC News projects Rep. Devin Nunes will retain his seat, defeat Dem. Andrew Janz
Newsom wins CA governor's race over Cox
Fig Garden Golf Club set to close at end of year
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could be youngest woman elected to House
Show More
Democrats' total control of Legislature hinges on key race
2018 California's 26th congressional district election results
21st District: Rep. David Valadao and Dem. TJ Cox
District 14: Rep. Andy Vidak and Melissa Hurtado
Chris Watts, Colorado man who killed pregnant wife, 2 daughters, pleads guilty
More News