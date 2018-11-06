FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Action News projects Rep. Jim Costa will retain his seat after defeating newcomer Elizabeth Heng.
Rep. Costa has been a longtime politician, who has held the 16th District seat since 2004. He previously served in the California State Assembly from 1978 until 1994, and then in the State Senate from 1994 until 2002.
Some of the issues Rep. Costa says he wants to tackle include fighting for Valley water, protecting Valley farmers, fighting for better healthcare, along with several other issues facing the Valley at this time.
His counter-part Elizabeth Heng is a newcomer to politics, she is a Fresno native and a Stanford grad. According to her biography, she worked as a congressional staffer for Rep. Ed Royce and was recently the Chief of Protocol 7 Member Outreach, Foreign Affairs Committee, United States House of Representatives.
Heng says she supports legislation that will improve water infrastructure and storage in the Central Valley. She also says she will work to protect the border and enhance security measures to prevent criminals and terrorists from entering the country. One of her other campaign themes includes fighting to make health care affordable while protecting patient choice.
Both Rep. Costa and Heng have been raising and spending huge amounts of money in order to pay for all those political ads.
Costa is spending a bundle in an effort to keep his seat and return to Congress.
He raised more than $412,000 during the FEC filing period but spent over $847,000.
Costa still has "cash on hand" of nearly $716,000.
As for Heng, she outraised Costa, pulling in more than $686,000 and her expenditures were over $495,000.
Heng has more than $306,000 in the bank.
In total for the election, Costa has raised more than $1.5 million while Heng comes in at just under $1 million.
