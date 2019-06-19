marijuana

Lemoore City Council one step closer to allowing cannabis dispensaries

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cannabis is one step closer to coming to Lemoore.

Tuesday, the city council had their first reading of a cannabis ordinance. It would allow two licensed cannabis dispensaries in the city and enable several other business opportunities, including cultivation, manufacturing, and delivery.

But it prohibits the growing of cannabis in any of the city's community gardens.

The ordinance will now move on to its second reading.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslemooremarijuanakings county
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARIJUANA
Sheriff's deputies seize 14.9 tons of pot, 37 firearms in SoCal
Sheriff's deputies seize 14.9 tons of pot, 37 firearms in SoCal
Marijuana plants pop up in Vermont Statehouse flower beds
Woman orders 'Moana' cake but instead gets marijuana cake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News