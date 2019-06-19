FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cannabis is one step closer to coming to Lemoore.
Tuesday, the city council had their first reading of a cannabis ordinance. It would allow two licensed cannabis dispensaries in the city and enable several other business opportunities, including cultivation, manufacturing, and delivery.
But it prohibits the growing of cannabis in any of the city's community gardens.
The ordinance will now move on to its second reading.
Lemoore City Council one step closer to allowing cannabis dispensaries
