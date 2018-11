ELECTION 2018: Results of all 11 California propositions

PROPOSITION 1: PENDING

PROPOSITION 2: PENDING

PROPOSITION 3: PENDING

PROPOSITION 4: PENDING

PROPOSITION 5: PENDING

PROPOSITION 6: NO

PROPOSITION 7: YES

PROPOSITION 8: PENDING

PROPOSITION 9:

PROPOSITION 10: NO

PROPOSITION 11: PENDING

PROPOSITION 12: YES

Authorized bonds to fund specified housing assistance programs. Get full details on this proposition here Authorized bonds to fund existing housing program for individuals with mental illness. Get full details on this proposition here Authorized bonds to fund projects for water supply and quality, watershed, fish, wildlife, water conveyance, and groundwater sustainability and storage. Get full details on this proposition here Authorized bonds funding construction at hospitals providing children's health care. Get full details on this proposition here Changed requirements for certain property owners to transfer their property tax base to replacement property. Get full details on this proposition here Eliminated certain road repair and transportation funding. Requires certain fuel taxes and vehicle fees be approved by the electorate. Get full details on this proposition here Conformed California daylight saving time to federal law. Allows legislature to change daylight saving time period. Get full details on this proposition here Regulated amounts outpatient kidney dialysis clinics charge for dialysis treatment. Get full details on this proposition here Expanded local governments' authority to enact rent control on residential property. Get full details on this proposition here Required private-sector emergency ambulance employees to remain on-call during work breaks. Get full details on this proposition here Establishes new standards for confinement of specified farm animals; bans sale of noncomplying products. Get full details on this proposition here