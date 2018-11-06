VOTE 2018

ELECTION 2018: Results of all 11 California propositions

On Election Day, California voters approved or denied 11 different propositions, which included regulations on dialysis centers, repealing the 2017 gas tax and wider local authority on rent control.

See how the propositions fared below:
PROPOSITION 1: PENDING

Authorized bonds to fund specified housing assistance programs. Get full details on this proposition here.

PROPOSITION 2: PENDING

Authorized bonds to fund existing housing program for individuals with mental illness. Get full details on this proposition here.

PROPOSITION 3: PENDING

Authorized bonds to fund projects for water supply and quality, watershed, fish, wildlife, water conveyance, and groundwater sustainability and storage. Get full details on this proposition here.

PROPOSITION 4: PENDING

Authorized bonds funding construction at hospitals providing children's health care. Get full details on this proposition here.

PROPOSITION 5: PENDING

Changed requirements for certain property owners to transfer their property tax base to replacement property. Get full details on this proposition here.

PROPOSITION 6: NO

Eliminated certain road repair and transportation funding. Requires certain fuel taxes and vehicle fees be approved by the electorate. Get full details on this proposition here.

PROPOSITION 7: YES

Conformed California daylight saving time to federal law. Allows legislature to change daylight saving time period. Get full details on this proposition here.

PROPOSITION 8: PENDING

Regulated amounts outpatient kidney dialysis clinics charge for dialysis treatment. Get full details on this proposition here.

PROPOSITION 9:

On July 18, 2018, Proposition 9 was removed from the ballot by order of the California Supreme Court. It would have divided California into three separate states.

PROPOSITION 10: NO

Expanded local governments' authority to enact rent control on residential property. Get full details on this proposition here.

PROPOSITION 11: PENDING

Required private-sector emergency ambulance employees to remain on-call during work breaks. Get full details on this proposition here.

PROPOSITION 12: YES

Establishes new standards for confinement of specified farm animals; bans sale of noncomplying products. Get full details on this proposition here.
