In the November election , California voters will decide on 11 propositions . Here's everything you need to know about Proposition 8.Regulates amounts outpatient kidney dialysis clinics charge for dialysis treatment. Initiative statute.A "YES" votes supports requiring kidney dialysis clinics to refund to patients or their insurance providers any revenue above 115% of the cost of direct patent care and healthcare improvements. Backers believe it would incentivize clinics to invest in facility improvements and worker training.Some analysts see Prop. 8 as the latest fight in the battle for SEIU to unionize workers at California's two, largest dialysis providers: DaVita and Fresenius Medical Care.Supporters of Prop. 8 collected enough signatures of registered voters to qualify it as a ballot measure.California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS), California Labor Federation, United Healthcare Workers West (Part of SEIU)*California Medical Association, National Kidney Foundation, DaVita Dialysis, American Renal Management LLC*State and Local Governments could save millions per year in reduced patient care costs. State could face a higher cost of ensuring compliance with the law. This could be offset by higher licensing fees.