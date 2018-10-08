In the November election, California voters will decide on 11 propositions. Here's everything you need to know about Proposition 8.
PROPOSITION 8:
Regulates amounts outpatient kidney dialysis clinics charge for dialysis treatment. Initiative statute.
SUMMARY:
A "YES" votes supports requiring kidney dialysis clinics to refund to patients or their insurance providers any revenue above 115% of the cost of direct patent care and healthcare improvements. Backers believe it would incentivize clinics to invest in facility improvements and worker training.
Some analysts see Prop. 8 as the latest fight in the battle for SEIU to unionize workers at California's two, largest dialysis providers: DaVita and Fresenius Medical Care.
HOW DID IT GET ON MY BALLOT:
Supporters of Prop. 8 collected enough signatures of registered voters to qualify it as a ballot measure.
MAJOR BACKERS:
California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS), California Labor Federation, United Healthcare Workers West (Part of SEIU)*
MAJOR OPPONENTS:
California Medical Association, National Kidney Foundation, DaVita Dialysis, American Renal Management LLC*
IMPACT TO TAXPAYERS:
State and Local Governments could save millions per year in reduced patient care costs. State could face a higher cost of ensuring compliance with the law. This could be offset by higher licensing fees.
Take a look at full coverage on the 2018 election here.
*NOTE: All information regarding donations as backers or opponents of a ballot measure reflects financial disclosures made to California's Secretary of State as of September 7, 2018.
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 8: Dialysis clinics' revenue limits and required refunds
