2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 8: Dialysis clinics' revenue limits and required refunds

In the November election, California voters will decide on 11 propositions. Here's everything you need to know about Proposition 8.

PROPOSITION 8:

Regulates amounts outpatient kidney dialysis clinics charge for dialysis treatment. Initiative statute.

SUMMARY:

A "YES" votes supports requiring kidney dialysis clinics to refund to patients or their insurance providers any revenue above 115% of the cost of direct patent care and healthcare improvements. Backers believe it would incentivize clinics to invest in facility improvements and worker training.

Some analysts see Prop. 8 as the latest fight in the battle for SEIU to unionize workers at California's two, largest dialysis providers: DaVita and Fresenius Medical Care.

HOW DID IT GET ON MY BALLOT:

Supporters of Prop. 8 collected enough signatures of registered voters to qualify it as a ballot measure.

MAJOR BACKERS:

California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS), California Labor Federation, United Healthcare Workers West (Part of SEIU)*

MAJOR OPPONENTS:

California Medical Association, National Kidney Foundation, DaVita Dialysis, American Renal Management LLC*

IMPACT TO TAXPAYERS:

State and Local Governments could save millions per year in reduced patient care costs. State could face a higher cost of ensuring compliance with the law. This could be offset by higher licensing fees.

*NOTE: All information regarding donations as backers or opponents of a ballot measure reflects financial disclosures made to California's Secretary of State as of September 7, 2018.

