2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 11: On-duty breaks for ambulance crews

In the November election, California voters will decide on 11 propositions. Here's everything you need to know about Proposition 11.

PROPOSITION 11:

Requires private-sector emergency ambulance employees to remain on-call during work breaks. Eliminates certain employer liability. Initiative statute.

SUMMARY:

A "YES" vote allows ambulance service providers to require their employees to remain "on call" while taking breaks. Employees would be paid at their regular pay rate during their breaks.

Backers say it could potentially reduce ambulance response times to life-threatening emergencies, by allowing crews to be routed to a nearby call, even if they are "on break."

HOW DID IT GET ON MY BALLOT:

Backers of Proposition 11 collected enough signatures of registered California voters to qualify it as a ballot measure.

MAJOR BACKERS:

American Medical Response (AMR) (A Major Private Ambulance operator, contracts with several cities & counties statewide), Californians for Emergency Preparedness & Safety.*

MAJOR OPPONENTS:

California Teachers Association*

IMPACT TO TAXPAYERS:

Backers believe local governments will save tens of millions of dollars each year by lowering the cost of emergency ambulance (EMS) costs. By keeping the current rules in place, some agencies may have to hire additional staffing to make sure all employees receive required breaks.

Take a look at full coverage on the 2018 election here.

*NOTE: All information regarding donations as backers or opponents of a ballot measure reflects financial disclosures made to California's Secretary of State as of September 7, 2018.

