In the November election , California voters will decide on 11 propositions . Here's everything you need to know about Proposition 10.Expands local governments' authority to enact rent control on residential property. Initiative statuteA "YES" vote supports letting local governments adopt rent control and abolishes the existing Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act.Current law limits the adoption of Rent Control in California.Supporters of Prop. 10 collected enough signatures of registered California voters to qualify it.Coalition for Affordable Housing , AIDS Healthcare Foundation, & Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, California Nurses Association, California Teachers Association, SEIU California, California Democratic Party, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti*Both Candidates for Governor: Lt. Gov Gavin Newsom (D) & John Cox (R), California Apartment Association & California Rental Housing Association (Landlord Groups), California State Conference of the NAACP, State Building and Construction Trades Council of California, California Chamber of Commerce, California Apartment Association, California Building Industry Association, Bay Area Council, East Bay Leadership Council, Silicon Valley Leadership Group, Former San Jose Mayor Chuck Reed, Santa Clara County Assessor Larry Stone*Prop. 10's opponents have raised considerably more money than Prop 10's supporters, $34,796,755 compared to the $12,610,741 collected by supporters.*Potential net reduction in state and local revenues (property taxes) of tens of millions of dollars per year in the long term. Depending on actions by local communities, revenue losses could be less or considerably more.