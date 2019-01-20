GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Furloughed workers concerned about missing second paycheck with no end in sight for shutdown

Furloughed workers concerned for finances with no end in sight for shutdown

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
President Trump made an offer on immigration in hopes of ending the government shutdown, allowing thousands of furloughed employees to get paid.

"How long can we continue without getting paid and still coming to work," said Jerry O'Gorman, the union representative of some Fresno air traffic controllers.

The president's plan includes more border patrol agents and judges and drug detection technology.

It also continues his demand for more than $5 billion in funding for a border wall.

"This is not a 2,000 mile concrete structure from sea to sea. These are steel barriers in high priority locations," President Trump said.

His plan includes a compromise for democrats, which would be three years of temporary protection for Dreamers and TPS recipients.

However, Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, calling the offer a "non starter," said any one of the provisions alone wouldn't likely pass the house.

The shutdown is considered now one of the longest in history, and furloughed workers are worried since it seems like there's no end in sight.

"It's becoming apparent that we're in this for the long haul. We missed one paycheck, and if something doesn't happen in the next few days, we'll miss another pay check," O'Gorman said.

O'Gorman represents more than 30 Fresno air traffic controllers many who are still coming to work without pay.

"People are seeing their savings depleted pulling money out of their savings account," he said.

O'Gorman says the furloughed workers, many who are veterans, just want their paychecks.

President Trump's proposal is expected to head to the Senate floor for a vote on Tuesday.
