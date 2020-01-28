society

Gavin's Law approved by State Assembly, moving to State Senate

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An effort to eliminate an incentive to run away from deadly DUI crashes will move to the State Senate.

The State Assembly approved Gavin's Law in a 66 to 3 vote on Monday.

The bill would increase the maximum prison sentence for hit-and-run drivers who kill someone from four years to six years. It was named in memory of Clovis Unified educator Gavin Gladding, who was hit and killed while jogging in September of 2018.

"It really is helping our family gain some closure in all of this," said Susan Gladding, Gavin's widow. "It's helping to make sure that Gavin's legacy continues. That he continues to do what he always did frankly, to be a good person, to do the right thing."

