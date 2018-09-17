Kavanaugh and Ford to testify in public hearing Monday

The Senate Judiciary Committee is planning to hold a public hearing on Monday and expects to call Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford to testify.The expectation is that both would appear on the same day but not side-by-side on the same panel.The development effectively delays a planned vote on Kavnaugh's nomination on Thursday in the committee.A person familiar with the Senate's effort to confirm Brett Kavanaugh says Republican aides on a Senate panel were planning to talk to the Supreme Court nominee Monday to discuss the allegation that he sexually assaulted a woman when both were in high school in the 1980s.The source says GOP aides on the Senate Judiciary Committee were hoping to arrange a similar phone call on Tuesday with his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.Democrats say they won't participate in the call because the accusations merit more attention. They want Republicans to delay Thursday's planned Senate Judiciary Committee vote on Kavanaugh's nomination so the FBI can investigate the charge.Senate Republicans are showing no willingness to postpone the meeting, though President Donald Trump has said there might be a "little delay."The source spoke on condition of anonymity to reveal information they weren't authorized to discuss publicly.