POLITICS

Kavanaugh and Ford to testify in public hearing Monday

The Senate Judiciary Committee is planning to hold a public hearing on Monday and expects to call Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford to testify.

The expectation is that both would appear on the same day but not side-by-side on the same panel.

The development effectively delays a planned vote on Kavnaugh's nomination on Thursday in the committee.

RELATED: Kavanaugh, accuser set to testify at public hearing Monday

A person familiar with the Senate's effort to confirm Brett Kavanaugh says Republican aides on a Senate panel were planning to talk to the Supreme Court nominee Monday to discuss the allegation that he sexually assaulted a woman when both were in high school in the 1980s.

The source says GOP aides on the Senate Judiciary Committee were hoping to arrange a similar phone call on Tuesday with his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.

Democrats say they won't participate in the call because the accusations merit more attention. They want Republicans to delay Thursday's planned Senate Judiciary Committee vote on Kavanaugh's nomination so the FBI can investigate the charge.

Senate Republicans are showing no willingness to postpone the meeting, though President Donald Trump has said there might be a "little delay."

The source spoke on condition of anonymity to reveal information they weren't authorized to discuss publicly.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspolitics
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News