POLITICS

Man files petition to remove "farmer" from Rep. Nunes ballot description

EMBED </>More Videos

Paul Buxman says he voted for Nunes in the past and even had the representative over at his home.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
South Valley citrus farmer Paul Buxman typically grows peaches and plums.

Now, he is raising concern over Congressman Devin Nunes being described as a farmer on the California ballot.

"I think its misleading. You could say a retired farmer," said Buxman.

He says he voted for Nunes in the past and even had the representative over at his home. Buxman believes the politician is no longer an active farmer.

"When I first got to know Devin, he was from one of their dairies-- perfect guy because he knew what we were going through. He left farming and he has been gone for quite some time," said Buxman.

Which are some of the reasons why Buxman started a petition asking the court to remove that title next to his name on the ballot.

In the six-page legal document, paid for by democratic super pac fight back California, it says "Nunes does not currently work as a farmer and he has not earned income from 2007 through the present from farming."

However, in this financial disclosure report filed last May.

It shows that Nunes is invested in Alpha Omega Winery and received income ranging from $2,500 to $5,000 for 2016.

The winery's website also says Alpha Omega based in Napa Valley, "farms prized grapes from its own vineyards."

Fred Vanderhoof, Chairman of the Fresno County Republican Party, believes that is why the ballot designation is fine the way it is now.

"Farming is a business a huge a family can be involved and not go out every single day--so I don't see any problem he's got his hand in farming and probably always will," said Vanderhoof.

Action News reached out to Nunes' office but was told it could not comment at this time.

We got the same response from the Secretary of State's Office along with Fresno County Clerk Brandi Orth and Tulare County Clerk Michelle Baldwin -- all three were named as respondents in the petition.

As for what is next, the petition is going to be handed to a judge who will then schedule a hearing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspoliticstulare countyTulare County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
California governor signs tough net neutrality bill
California divorce courts go to dogs as pets gain status
Gov. Brown vetoes bill to extend last call to 4 a.m.
WATCH LIVE: Kavanaugh-Ford Senate Judiciary hearing
President Trump's UN speech draws blank stares, laughter
More politics
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News