SUPREME COURT

Northern California professor accuses Supreme Court nominee of sexual misconduct

EMBED </>More Videos

A Bay Area professor is speaking out about her allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

by Cornell Barnard
PALO ALTO, Calif. --
A Bay Area university professor is speaking out publicly about her allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Christine Blasey Ford is making the bombshell claim. Her neighbors were surprised and supportive.

"It's very brave of her, very brave," said neighbor Mike Jenkins.

Ford is a clinical psychology professor at Palo Alto University.

She told the Washington Post that the alleged assault happened in the early 1980s, when she and Kavanaugh were high school students in suburban Maryland. There was a party and she claims Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed and groped her over her clothes, but she escaped.

"I thought he might inadvertently kill me, he was trying to attack me to remove my clothing," Ford told the Post.
Judge Kavanaugh has denied the incident ever took place.

In a statement released by the White House, Kavanaugh said: "I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time."

Ford's claims were sent in a confidential letter to a ranking Democrat earlier this summer but she decided to speak out publicly after her name was leaked.

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein released a statement which said, in part: "I support Mrs. Ford's decision to share her story and now that she has, it is in the hands of the FBI to conduct an investigation. This should happen before the Senate moves forward on this nominee."
Stanford Law Professor Michele Dauber says she believes Ford's story. She doesn't know Ford and has no connection to the case.

Dauber led the successful recall effort against Judge Aaron Persky, who sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexual assault in 2015. Many called the sentence too lenient.

"Given these allegations, it's not clear how judge Kavanaugh can retain his bench on the DC circuit. Rushing a vote on his nomination is nonsense and a slap in the face to all women," said Professor Dauber.

ABC7 News tried to get a comment from Ford but no one answered the door at her home.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. supreme courtu.s. & worldsupreme courtPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpdemocratsrepublicanscaliforniaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPREME COURT
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
Friend, now NCSU professor says Kavanaugh was a 'heavy drinker'
Who is Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh's high school friend?
More supreme court
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News