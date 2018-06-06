Results of Tuesday's local primary races

District 7

The vote go-getters, Brian Whelan and Nelson Esparza, are close. In third place is Veva Islas.The top two are nearly evenly split so far, which means this race is likely to keep going.The top vote-getter, Attorney Brian Whelan held an election night get together at the downtown club.He was hoping for a clear win tonight, but it appears Nelson Esparza who gathered with friends in Fig Garden has spoiled that and a months-long campaign seems to be ahead.Esparza works for the Fresno County Office of Education.The third candidate in this race, Veva Islas is a local health provider. Both she and Esparza are Democrats, and if this goes to the general election if you combine the votes of the two Hispanic, Democrats they outnumber Whelan's votes, so he could be in for a tough fight ahead.The race for Fresno City Council District Three is a close one. Seven candidates are vying for Councilman Oliver Baine's seat.With 84 percent of the precincts reporting Miguel Arias has taken an early lead with 30 percent of the vote, but the race for the second name on the November ballot is tight.Only 12 votes separate Daren Miller who has 15 percent of the vote and Tate Hill who has 14 percent of the vote.Miguel Arias was all smiles Tuesday in the Tower District, celebrating his early lead, but he says this is only the beginning.Miller says he hopes to bring a new perspective to the city council and wants to make sure in addition to public safety, education is a top priority.While Hill says safety and a vibrant economy are his top priorities.District three encompasses a portion of West Fresno and downtown with nearly 28,000 registered voters.Incumbent Luis Chavez says his track record in District 5 puts him in a strong position heading to the general election.His opponent, Paula Yang says voters are looking for a change and she won't be full of empty promises.Both had celebrations today at their homes. Yang says she encouraged a lot of new voters to register through her grassroots campaign.Chavez said he has already made significant improvements to the district, but there is much more work to be done.Yang says she plans to be the voice for many of the most under-represented people in her district who have felt forgotten.