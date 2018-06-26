VOTE 2018

Tate Hill advances to November election by just six votes

Nearly a month after election day, a close race between Fresno City Council candidates has finally been settled. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Nearly a month after election day, a close race between Fresno City Council candidates has finally been settled.

The Fresno County Elections Office says Tate Hill will advance to the run-off election in November.

The final vote count shows hill finishing ahead of candidate Daren Miller by just six votes.

Both Hill and Miller finished behind Miguel Arias in the June 5 primary election.

It will be Hill and Arias facing off in the November run-off.

Daren Miller says he is considering asking for a recount but is waiting for the Fresno County Elections Office to determine how much that would cost before he commits.
