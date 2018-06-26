Tate Hill advances to November election by just six votes

Nearly a month after election day, a close race between Fresno City Council candidates has finally been settled.The Fresno County Elections Office says Tate Hill will advance to the run-off election in November.The final vote count shows hill finishing ahead of candidate Daren Miller by just six votes.Both Hill and Miller finished behind Miguel Arias in the June 5 primary election.It will be Hill and Arias facing off in the November run-off.Daren Miller says he is considering asking for a recount but is waiting for the Fresno County Elections Office to determine how much that would cost before he commits.