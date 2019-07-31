democrats

Marianne Williamson slams Trump's 'dark psychic force of collectivized hatred' during Democratic debate

DETROIT -- Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson had pointed words for what she characterized as the "dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that [President Donald Trump] is bringing up in this country."

Discussing racial inequality during the first night of CNN presidential debate, Williamson said what has happened in Flint, Michigan, during the water crisis "is part of the dark underbelly of American society -- the racism, the bigotry, and the entire conversation that we're having here tonight."

"If you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this president is bringing up in this country, then I'm afraid that the Democrats are going to see some very dark days," she added.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper added that Democrats must show they can "delegate an urban agenda" for substantive changes in schools and affordable housing.

Asked how she would combat white supremacy, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she would call it out as "domestic terrorism," blaming President Donald Trump for racially unequal policies in economics and education.

Tuesday's debate is the first since Trump used racist language to attack four Democratic congresswomen of color, calling on them to "go back" to their countries even though all four are U.S. citizens.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
