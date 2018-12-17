Porch pirate caught on camera, Clovis PD ask for help to find suspect

PORCH PIRATE

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Clovis Police are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera stealing a package from a home near Sunnyside and Tollhouse over the weekend.

The theft was captured on a doorbell camera showing a man in a beanie walk up to the home's mailbox and taking off with a large envelope.
Officers have also shared a photo of the suspect and the car they believe he drove away in.

If you recognize the man in the video, you are asked to call the Clovis Police Department.
