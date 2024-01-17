Porterville first responders honored for saving shooting victim

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Porterville City Council honored more than a dozen first responders for their life-saving efforts.

In June 2023, Porterville police, fire crews, paramedics, and Tulare County sheriff's detectives responded to a report of a man with a gun.

Officers ordered the man to surrender, but he shot the woman in his car.

Officers opened fire, hitting the gunman, who died.

The woman received immediate medical treatment and survived.

Officer Mitchell Gonzalez received the highest honor a police officer can earn, the Medal of Valor, for confronting the suspect.

The victim also attended the meeting and received an award for courage.