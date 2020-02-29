theft

Porterville homeowner scares off thieves with unique water-spraying device

By
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- You often hear about people using motion sensors, floodlights and alarms to fight off thieves, but one Porterville family took it a step further to get the crooks to step away.

Water - that is how homeowner Josh Camerena fought off an alleged thief.

Over the past year he has dealt with prowlers targeting his Porterville neighborhood.

"Someone has come and tried to look in my truck. They tried to pop our lock on the side gate to get in our backyard," says Camarena.

At that point, Camerena and his wife decided to install a Ring camera, hoping it would stop the problem.

"We thought the light itself would scare them away," he says.

But that security trick was not successful.

The crooks were still returning.

So Camerena's wife turned to the internet, and found a unique gadget that sprays water at anything in its line of sight.

"The brand is called Orbit Yard Enforcer. It's more (meant for) animals, like keeping animals out of your yard," he says.

Within days it was delivered and Camerena quickly pieced it together, placing it inside a bucket filled with pea-sized gravel.

The sensor was working properly on Monday morning at 4:57 when a man rolled up on his bike and got his sticky fingers wet.



"From that point throughout the whole morning, I couldn't stop laughing, we both were laughing about it, it was pretty awesome," says Camarena.

Porterville Police say a number of neighborhoods have experienced thieves targeting vehicles and other property while people are sleeping.

"Never leave anything of value in your vehicle number one. If your vehicle is parked outside, make sure it's locked. A lot of people we ask that they also call and let us know because then we know to focus our patrols at," says Porterville Police Lt. Brian Nix.

But for now, Camarena is going to bed with peace of mind, because he has a $70 contraption that is armed... and ready to spray.

Camarena says since he installed the water spraying water tool, he has not had any more issues with thieves looking to steal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
portervilletheftcrime
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEFT
2 men caught on camera stealing bikes from Clovis store
2 men arrested in connection to east central Fresno mailbox theft
East central Fresno neighborhood on edge after mailbox theft
Thieves target east central Fresno apartment complex to make some quick cash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Merced Co. jail suspends visitation to prevent coronavirus outbreak
Livingston rocked by first homicide in 5 years
Police identify man accused of trying to lure Sanger High student into car
Additional novel coronavirus cases confirmed in Bay Area, officials say
Lawsuit highlights possible safety issue at Selma High School
Porterville residents donate thousands of books after devastating library fire
Fresno Bee moves to new location in Bitwise 41 building
Show More
Final procession, memorial service held for fallen Porterville firefighters
Severely injured woman found on side of Visalia road, police say
Kobe Bryant crash site photos allegedly shared by deputies
1 killed, 2 in hospital after shooting in Livingston
Family displaced after fire destroys home in Easton
More TOP STORIES News