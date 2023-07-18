Two 16-year-olds shot in Porterville, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after police say two 16-year-olds were shot in Porterville.

The shooting happened just after 5:30 pm Monday on North Westwood Street.

When police arrived, they found the 16-year-olds with gunshot wounds.

Life-saving measures had to be done on one of the victims.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police have not released any details about the circumstances of the shooting or potential suspects.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Porterville Police Department.