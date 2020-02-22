firefighter killed

Thousands mourn fallen Porterville firefighters at remembrance ceremony

By
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two Porterville firefighters killed in the line of duty were remembered by thousands of people on Friday afternoon.

It was an emotional day in Porterville as families and firefighters throughout the Central Valley made their way to Centennial park to grieve, many adding their tributes to a growing memorial, while others embraced and listened to the stories and memories.

Captain Ray Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones, who lost their lives fighting the deadly blaze that burnt down the city library on Tuesday, will never be forgotten.

RELATED: Porterville firefighters died trying to save others inside burning library

Many brought mementos, flowers, and messages of hope and healing.

Battalion Chief Bryan Cogburn with the Porterville Fire department, along with his fellow firefighter brothers and sisters were at the vigil, embracing as memories were shared throughout the ceremony.

"The grieving process is going to take time... months, years, we'll never fully recover. We're changed. We're leaning on each other and bringing in peer support to help us with this tough time," said Cogburn.

Porterville firefighters won't return to work until Wednesday so they can grieve. The charred library nearby remains a painful reminder of the lives lost.

RELATED: Tulare County loses not just 2 lives, but also a part of its history

"Not only did we lose a lot of history, but the firemen... it's just devastating, devastating. I can't imagine what their families are going through," said resident Donna Spears.

Balloons flew over the memorial filled with candles and flowers and for the Porterville firefighters, the community's support means everything.

"We have a hard time asking for help. We need it. They've been here for us," said Cogburn.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
portervilledeadly firefirefighter killedarsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIREFIGHTER KILLED
South Valley Zumba business hosts event to honor firefighters killed in Porterville fire
Daughter of late Porterville fire captain throws first pitch at softball match
Demolition on Porterville library to start soon, allowing firefighters to return to Station 1
Porterville residents donate thousands of books after devastating library fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News