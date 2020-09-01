firefighters

Porterville firefighters return home after battling Northern California wildfires

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two groups of Porterville firefighters who helped battle two wildfires in Northern California are making their way home.

Patrol 72 returned to the Central Valley Sunday night. The crew helped work on the River Fire burning east of Salinas in Monterey County.

The blaze is now 96% contained after burning over 48,000 acres and destroying 30 structures.

Meanwhile, firefighters part of the OES 411 are also traveling home on Tuesday morning after helping out at the SCU Lightning Complex Fire.

The wildfire has scorched more than 380, 000 acres and is 60% contained.

