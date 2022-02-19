Fallen Porterville firefighters remembered 2 years after tragedy

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- It has been two years since a tragic library fire resulted in the deaths of Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones.Since then, family members have been searching for answers.Friends and family gathered at the Porterville Fire Department to remember and honor Figueroa and Jones.A flag pole and monument were completed this week. It was a year-long project by the city.Both Figueroa and Jones died in the line of duty during the Porterville Library Fire.They were searching for others inside the building and gave a May Day Call.Figueroa was found by the rapid intervention team but died after being rushed to the hospital.Jones was found hours later.A year ago, a report was released indicating the cause of the fire with hopes of preventing a similar tragedy from happening in the future.Both families took it a step further and believe faulty equipment is the reason for their deaths.