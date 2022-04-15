BREAKING NEWS
Man accused of stealing $16k worth of meat with stolen credit card
KFSN
Man accused of stealing $16k worth of meat with stolen credit card
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have arrested a man who allegedly stole more than $16,000 worth of meat in Porterville.
Officers say 51-year-old Martin Saavedra used a stolen credit card to place several large orders with the meat market.
Police arrested him in Bakersfield. He's facing fraud and grand theft charges.
