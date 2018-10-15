Porterville mother arrested after child consumes large dose of Tylenol

Porterville mother arrested after child consumes large dose of TylenolA woman is facing charges this morning after being arrested by Porterville police for child endangerment.Police say 26-year old Valerie Tarrant was under the influence of a controlled substance when somehow her two-year-old son consumed a large dose of Tylenol at their home on North Third Street on Friday.Detectives say she waited several hours before seeking medical attention for her son.The young boy was treated and later released to Child Protective Services along with Tarrant's other child.Tarrant was booked into the Tulare County Jail on a $100,000 bail.