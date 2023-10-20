Heavy police presence locks down two Porterville schools

Police say the school lockdowns are for the safety of students at this time.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A heavy police presence in Porterville has led to a lockdown at two nearby schools.

(The video above is from ABC30 Action News 24/7 stream.)

Officers are in the area of Morton Avenue and Palm Street.

Bartlett Middle School and Belleview Elementary have been placed under lockdown as a safety precaution for students.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of Morton Avenue have been closed.

Officers are asking the public to stay out of the area at this time.

Action News has a crew at the scene and is awaiting more information from Porterville Police.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.