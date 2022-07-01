Society

Temporary library opens Friday in Porterville, two years after deadly fire

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A temporary library will officially open Friday morning in Porterville.

The location is between the Grocery Outlet & Dollar General on Olive Avenue at Mains Street.

It comes two years after the original library burned to the ground and claimed the lives of two firefighters.

A new permanent library is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Porterville officials say the new state-of-the-art library will offer many more services thanks to the community's input.

The new building will also be a tribute to Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones who gave their lives fighting the flames.
