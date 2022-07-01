Temporary library opens Friday in Porterville, two years after deadly fire

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A temporary library will officially open Friday morning in Porterville.The location is between the Grocery Outlet & Dollar General on Olive Avenue at Mains Street.It comes two years after the original library burned to the ground and claimed the lives of two firefighters.A new permanent library is scheduled to be completed in 2024.Porterville officials say the new state-of-the-art library will offer many more services thanks to the community's input.The new building will also be a tribute to Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones who gave their lives fighting the flames.