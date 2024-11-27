1 killed, 2 ejected in suspected Fresno County DUI crash, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead and another is injured following a suspected DUI ejection crash in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol responded to Jim Savage Road and Vino Avenue, just North of Reedley, at 8 a.m. Wednesday after a car rolled over, crashing into several trees.

CHP officer Mike Salas says two men were in the car heading westbound at a high rate of speed when they drifted, hitting an irrigation pipe before crashing into the field.

Salas says the men were in their late teens to early 20s and were not wearing a seatbelt.

Both were ejected from the car.

One died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Salas says alcohol is a suspected as a factor.

Two farm workers were starting their shift nearby when they saw the crash and ran over to help.

The man who survived asked the farm worker if he could call his mother, who showed up immediately.

The mother tells Action News the two men were best friends.

Salas says the man who survived also attacked two officers, biting their arm and will be facing charges.