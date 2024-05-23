These 10 Clovis intersections saw the most crashes last year

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- New data from Clovis police shows crashes in the city increased by 13% in 2023 compared the year before.

The number of collision with injuries was also up.

Authorities say the intersection of Shaw and Willow saw the most crashes with 34 incidents.

The next two locations for collisions were Shaw and Clovis, followed by Shaw and Villa.

Police encourage drivers to slow down and limit distractions.

You can find the full list of the top 10 intersections for collisions in Clovis, below:

1. Shaw and Willow: 34 crashes

2. Shaw and Clovis: 22 crashes

3. Shaw and Villa: 19 crashes

4. Herndon and Clovis: 17 crashes

5. Barstow and Villa: 16 crashes

5. Bullard and Villa: 16 crashes

7. Ashlan and Peach: 13 crashes

8. Herndon and Fowler: 12 crashes

9. Shaw and Fowler: 11 crashes

9. Herndon and Sunnyside: 11 crashes